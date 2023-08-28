Permianville Royalty Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:PVL)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

PVL traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,124. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $88.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 21,600 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $65,664.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,488,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 95,319 shares of company stock valued at $284,832 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $171,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 60,809 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth $152,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

