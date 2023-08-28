Permianville Royalty Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:PVL)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.
Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Up 2.7 %
PVL traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,124. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $88.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.31.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 21,600 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $65,664.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,488,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 95,319 shares of company stock valued at $284,832 in the last ninety days.
Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.
