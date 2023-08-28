Jefferson Security Bank (JFWV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Jefferson Security Bank Stock Performance

Shares of JFWV remained flat at $80.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.47 and a 200-day moving average of $74.79. Jefferson Security Bank has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $89.90.

Get Jefferson Security Bank alerts:

Jefferson Security Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Jefferson Security Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, small and medium-sized businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferson Security Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferson Security Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.