Jefferson Security Bank (JFWV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.
Jefferson Security Bank Stock Performance
Shares of JFWV remained flat at $80.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.47 and a 200-day moving average of $74.79. Jefferson Security Bank has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $89.90.
Jefferson Security Bank Company Profile
