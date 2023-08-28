Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3375 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a payout ratio of -1,928.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 613.6%.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,095. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $38.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.25 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BEP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield Renewable Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,135,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,355,000 after buying an additional 3,523,830 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,311,000 after buying an additional 1,261,692 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,866.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 713,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,488,000 after buying an additional 677,366 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,954,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,569,000 after buying an additional 634,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 30.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,374,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,825,000 after acquiring an additional 554,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.