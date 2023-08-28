Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,938,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,312,000 after acquiring an additional 721,154 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $59,227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,281,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,551,000 after buying an additional 403,703 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 12.6% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,957,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,809,000 after acquiring an additional 219,635 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 535,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,185,000 after acquiring an additional 200,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $99.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.42. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oshkosh from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $1,092,109.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,919.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

