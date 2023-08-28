Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 71,337 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 71,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,582 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $41.94 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.22.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 8.62%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.