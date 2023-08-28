Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 52,710 HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,789,000 after acquiring an additional 571,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $308,240,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 141.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,898,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,627,000 after buying an additional 2,286,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,737,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,072,000 after buying an additional 1,364,601 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DINO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded HF Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

DINO opened at $57.20 on Monday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.77.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.33. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.28%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

