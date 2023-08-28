Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New $2.76 Million Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,928 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,262,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,821,000 after buying an additional 1,935,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,962,000 after buying an additional 1,406,293 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $194.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.11 and a twelve month high of $195.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

