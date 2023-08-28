Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $2.98 Million in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

DRI opened at $155.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.48 and its 200 day moving average is $156.87.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on DRI. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.04.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $12,474,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,363,023.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $12,474,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at $26,363,023.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,775 shares of company stock worth $43,532,251. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

