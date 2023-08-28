15,735 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Bought by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 8.1% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 38.8% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $1,141,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Up 0.7 %

AMT opened at $178.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.55 and a fifty-two week high of $265.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a PE ratio of 85.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.86 and its 200 day moving average is $194.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

View Our Latest Report on AMT

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.