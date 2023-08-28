Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 29.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 60.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 31.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Campbell Soup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.14.

NYSE CPB opened at $42.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

