Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $3.76 Million in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 707,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,979,000 after acquiring an additional 253,864 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,312,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 265,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,615.42.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,238.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,217.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,228.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $754.76 and a one year high of $1,388.39. The firm has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

