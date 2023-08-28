Bokf Na Has $6.53 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,877 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,497,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $806,561,000 after buying an additional 229,775 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,303,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,717,000 after purchasing an additional 367,762 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 659.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,764,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $412,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $80.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.96.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.