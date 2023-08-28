QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.29 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 28th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $485.19 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0011366 USD and is down -4.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $500.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

