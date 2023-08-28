Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New $328,000 Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,871 shares of company stock worth $27,489,718 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $830.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $757.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $766.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $572.22 and a one year high of $847.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

