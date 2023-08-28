Cronos (CRO) Price Reaches $0.0525 on Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Cronos has a market cap of $1.33 billion and $23.46 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.0525 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00038831 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00027580 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00013314 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000799 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

