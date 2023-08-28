IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Short Interest Update

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICYGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

IHICY opened at $5.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.21. IHI has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IHI had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that IHI will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About IHI

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas in Japan and internationally. It provides carbon reduction solutions; gas turbines and engines, and diesel engines for land use, and high-speed ships and other marine vessels; LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; and equipment for various plants.

