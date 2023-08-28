Short Interest in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Expands By 27.3%

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,370,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the July 31st total of 7,360,000 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $28.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average is $29.91.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $561.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 1,218.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFE. TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on New Fortress Energy

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.