Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the July 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Thales Stock Performance

Thales stock opened at $28.70 on Monday. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Thales in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thales presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

