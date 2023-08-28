Short Interest in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Rises By 26.7%

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,250,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the July 31st total of 13,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 15.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TeraWulf news, CEO Paul B. Prager bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 55,488 shares of company stock worth $102,480. Company insiders own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WULF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 5,028.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,248,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 107.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,603,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,027 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in TeraWulf by 154.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,850,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,128 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the first quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 295.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WULF. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. TeraWulf has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $4.04.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.