Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Short Interest Up 27.3% in August

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the July 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $47,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

Rigetti Computing Stock Up 4.3 %

Rigetti Computing stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16. Rigetti Computing has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.75.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

