Short Interest in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Increases By 33.2%

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,840,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the July 31st total of 11,140,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ETRN opened at $9.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.19%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 66.1% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 22,253,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852,318 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,056,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after buying an additional 2,749,573 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,366,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,723,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETRN. Wolfe Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.50 to $9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.69.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

