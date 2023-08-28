JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Short Interest Update

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,720,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the July 31st total of 8,820,000 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

NYSE JBGS opened at $14.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $23.31.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -360.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBGS. Evercore ISI downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $1,181,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Further Reading

