Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Short Interest Up 32.6% in August

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the July 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $31.86 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.62. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.42%. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 463.64%.

BIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

