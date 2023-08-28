Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Short Interest Up 32.9% in August

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the July 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 587,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Genesis Energy

In other news, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Genesis Energy news, VP Jeffrey J. Rasmussen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $46,850.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Genesis Energy in the first quarter valued at about $413,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Genesis Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,265,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,070,000 after purchasing an additional 709,095 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Genesis Energy by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 37,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,420,000 after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares in the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Trading Up 4.6 %

Genesis Energy stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. Genesis Energy has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,500.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Genesis Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genesis Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

