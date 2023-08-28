Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Update

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,800 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the July 31st total of 409,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.4 days.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of MHSDF stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MHSDF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

