Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Short Interest Update

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the July 31st total of 323,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 512.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Nabtesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Get Nabtesco alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nabtesco

Nabtesco Stock Performance

About Nabtesco

Shares of NCTKF opened at $17.95 on Monday. Nabtesco has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $28.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62.

(Get Free Report)

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, test equipment, door operating units, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.