Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Short Interest Update

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the July 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Solo Brands Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of DTC opened at $5.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.10 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.64.
Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Solo Brands had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Solo Brands will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on DTC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
