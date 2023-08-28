Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Short Interest Update

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the July 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Solo Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DTC opened at $5.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.10 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.64.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Solo Brands had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Solo Brands will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solo Brands

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 374.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Solo Brands by 151.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 303,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 182,463 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Solo Brands by 434.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 104,594 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DTC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

