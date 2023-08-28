Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Update

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the July 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Japan Exchange Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JPXGY opened at $8.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. Japan Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $9.13.

About Japan Exchange Group

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial instruments exchange holding company in Japan. The company engages in the operation of financial instruments exchange markets for trading listed securities and derivatives instruments to market users; publication of stock prices and quotations; provision of market facilities for trading of commodity derivatives, physical commodities, and commodity index futures; self-regulatory operations, such as listing examination, listed company compliance, market surveillance, and inspections and examinations of trading participants.

