Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Update

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the July 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Japan Exchange Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JPXGY opened at $8.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. Japan Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $9.13.
About Japan Exchange Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Exchange Group
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 2 Insurance Stocks Poised For Major Breakouts
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Dollar Wars: 2 Dollar Store Empires Getting More Affordable
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.