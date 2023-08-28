Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Expands By 26.7%

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the July 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.1 days.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF stock opened at $43.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $48.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.04.

Get iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3418 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDEM. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 306,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 170,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after buying an additional 64,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,689,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 561.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 44,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,973,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.