Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Expands By 26.7%

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the July 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.1 days.
iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF stock opened at $43.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $48.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.04.
iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3418 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF
The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.
Further Reading
