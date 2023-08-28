Short Interest in Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Grows By 26.3%

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the July 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Shares of SIXGF opened at $128.00 on Monday. Sixt has a twelve month low of $128.00 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.96.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. It offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

