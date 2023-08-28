Short Interest in Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Grows By 26.3%

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the July 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sixt
Sixt Price Performance
About Sixt
Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. It offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sixt
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- 2 Insurance Stocks Poised For Major Breakouts
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Dollar Wars: 2 Dollar Store Empires Getting More Affordable
Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.