Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 9,773 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.16% of Americold Realty Trust worth $12,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 273.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 410.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 906.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $32.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on COLD

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.