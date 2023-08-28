Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 9,773 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.16% of Americold Realty Trust worth $12,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 273.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 410.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 906.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Americold Realty Trust Price Performance
Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $32.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.
About Americold Realty Trust
Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.
