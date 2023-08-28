American Century Companies Inc. Has $53.06 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,761,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 612,142 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Weyerhaeuser worth $53,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,577,000 after buying an additional 6,333,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,216,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,707,000 after acquiring an additional 147,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,663,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,706,000 after acquiring an additional 165,360 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,095,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,459,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,238,000 after purchasing an additional 391,140 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WY shares. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $32.63 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

