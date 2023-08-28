Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 19,746 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $14,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 242.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1,086.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 40.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RSG opened at $146.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.24. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $156.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.