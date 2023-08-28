MetaMUI Trading 2% Lower Over Last Week (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. MetaMUI has a market cap of $54.14 million and $98,430.54 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetaMUI has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

