Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,244,239 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 567.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,639,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244,239 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.81% of Simon Property Group worth $52,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG opened at $110.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $133.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.84. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.