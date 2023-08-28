Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $379,000 in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,822,309,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,672 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 5,224.3% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,474,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,762 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 15,579.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,317,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,663,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.3 %

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

EQR stock opened at $64.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.83. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

