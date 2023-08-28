Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,851 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,142,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,799,000 after buying an additional 135,881 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,695,000 after buying an additional 399,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,244,000 after buying an additional 1,095,717 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,863,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,291,000 after buying an additional 115,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at $114,497,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 1.0 %

DEI opened at $13.32 on Monday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also

