Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 75.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,716,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166,854 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of General Motors worth $59,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $32.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.27. General Motors has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

