10,647 Shares in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of Capital City Bank Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $30.04 on Monday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $36.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 20.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.38%.

Insider Activity at Capital City Bank Group

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.53 per share, with a total value of $30,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,268.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCBG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Capital City Bank Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

