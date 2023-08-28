Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Masco by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,050,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,398 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,395,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,848 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,027,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,224,000 after buying an additional 68,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Masco by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,081,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,937,000 after buying an additional 429,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Masco stock opened at $56.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $63.85.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,854.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 239,240 shares of company stock worth $14,307,207. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

