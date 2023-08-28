Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 765 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 437.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 19.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medifast

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $68,920.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,849.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $68,920.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,849.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $1,403,260.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Trading Down 0.2 %

MED opened at $84.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $916.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.50 and its 200 day moving average is $94.91. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.67 and a 12-month high of $134.67.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.20 million. Medifast had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

