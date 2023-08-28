Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.14% of Northeast Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northeast Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Northeast Bank by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Northeast Bank by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period.

Shares of NBN stock opened at $43.68 on Monday. Northeast Bank has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $49.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.76.

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northeast Bank in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

