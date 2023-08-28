Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 64,100 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 93.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,740 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 64,100 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 32,399 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV opened at $31.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.71. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $40.38.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

