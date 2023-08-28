124,919 Shares in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 124,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 45.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Insider Activity at Puma Biotechnology

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 14,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $48,590.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,791.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,000 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $93,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $1,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 14,680 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $48,590.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,791.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,585 shares of company stock valued at $366,544. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBYI shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Puma Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on PBYI

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $5.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.37 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Puma Biotechnology

(Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.