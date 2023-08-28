AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,613 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AMC Networks by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AMC Networks by 26.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AMC Networks by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AMC Networks by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in AMC Networks by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.00.

AMC Networks Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $11.14 on Monday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 41.42%. The company had revenue of $678.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. AMC Networks’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology.

