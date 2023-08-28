Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,991 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in CF Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in CF Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in CF Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.0 %

CF stock opened at $73.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $119.60.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,736,199 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.06.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

