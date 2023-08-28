Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $411,000 in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CFB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 78,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of CFB opened at $10.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

