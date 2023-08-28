Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $415,000 Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of The Pennant Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 812.9% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 150,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 133,968 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 36.4% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

The Pennant Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $12.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.39 million, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The Pennant Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.