Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $440,000 Holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.10% of Business First Bancshares worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 93.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 65.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

BFST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on Business First Bancshares from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Business First Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th.

In other Business First Bancshares news, EVP Jesse Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $62,610.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,232.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rick D. Day bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 258,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,705.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $62,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,232.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $20.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.84. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $65.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

