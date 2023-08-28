Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,286 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $122.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $136.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

